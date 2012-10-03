BRIDGET WHELAN writer

August is archive month. Posts from the past

What the Dickens autumn 2012

make your day and downlaod now
Advertisements

One comment on “What the Dickens autumn 2012

  1. Pingback: Year 2 Project 1 Online Magazine – Lillie J Hatfield

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

Published on October 3, 2012 at 595 × 842 in Free creative writing magazine WHAT THE DICKENS PUMPKIN EDITION OUT NOW

Navigation

Previous image

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.