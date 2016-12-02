Inspiring Pictures for Writers – the Northern Irish coast

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.
My father lived in Bryansford and we went to Murlough Bay often. I think I have tread that very path! Beautiful painting.
So glad you like it. It reminded me of the dunes I clambered among as a child at Inch and Banna strand on Kerry’s coast in south west Ireland. This painting brought back the feeling of the soft sand …I can almost feel it cascading over my shoes and settling in my socks.
Nothing like the feeling of clambering over the dunes as a child!
I did my clambering on The Gower Peninsular. Wish I had the energy of youth to feel the hot and cold fine grains of dunes between my toes now. Even the snatches of the tough grass stalks would be welcome. These days, firm sand on the edge of a flat Mediterranean beach has to suffice.
Thanks for transporting me.
But you had it once…
I live near a pebble beach now (or fat sand as we like to call it) and that’s not good for walking on if you are at all unsteady on your feet….unless you’re two and don’t mind the odd tumble.