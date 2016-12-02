BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Inspiring Pictures for Writers – the Northern Irish coast

This is a painting of Murlough Bay in County Antrim, which is known for both its beauty and its isolation. The artist is Bernadette Breen, a contemporary Nortnern Irish landscape painter who works in watercolour and acrylics. You can almost walk through the dunes and feel the slope of the land beneath your feet as it meets the sea.

I’m not sure who said it first, but isn’t all writing about being there…?

5 comments on “Inspiring Pictures for Writers – the Northern Irish coast

  1. scarlett1000
    December 2, 2016

    My father lived in Bryansford and we went to Murlough Bay often. I think I have tread that very path! Beautiful painting.

    • bridget whelan
      December 2, 2016

      So glad you like it. It reminded me of the dunes I clambered among as a child at Inch and Banna strand on Kerry’s coast in south west Ireland. This painting brought back the feeling of the soft sand …I can almost feel it cascading over my shoes and settling in my socks.

      • scarlett1000
        December 2, 2016

        Nothing like the feeling of clambering over the dunes as a child!

  2. Gail
    December 5, 2016

    I did my clambering on The Gower Peninsular. Wish I had the energy of youth to feel the hot and cold fine grains of dunes between my toes now. Even the snatches of the tough grass stalks would be welcome. These days, firm sand on the edge of a flat Mediterranean beach has to suffice.
    Thanks for transporting me.

    • bridget whelan
      December 5, 2016

      But you had it once…

      I live near a pebble beach now (or fat sand as we like to call it) and that’s not good for walking on if you are at all unsteady on your feet….unless you’re two and don’t mind the odd tumble.

