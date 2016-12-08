BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Always wanted to write for TV or Radio? Here’s your chance

Every so often BBC Writersroom accepts unsolicited scripts. They are read blind (without names attached) so it’s an equal opportunity – your idea and writing ability will be judged alongside scripts submitted by experienced authors. The next window opens tomorrow Friday 9th December 2016 at 10am and stays open for a month until  Monday 9th January 2017 at 5pm.

You can submit:

  • 1 drama script of at least 30 minutes / pages in length for TV, Film, Radio, Stage or Online (If you are submitting a sample script for Children’s TV or Online, you can submit 2 x 15 min episodes)

  • A brief biography of your writing career

  • If you are submitting an episode script for a series/serial, you should also attach a brief outline (1-3 pages) of further episodes and the series/serial as a whole.

The BBC are looking for talent rather than a script that can go into production.

Original scripts written on spec’ are produced extremely rarely, and writers should not send them in with the expectation that they will be produced. However, original spec’ scripts are the means by which writers get noticed, so you should always write your script with the same level of commitment as if it were for production.

What happens to your submission

Professional script readers are employed to read at least the first ten pages. If it doesn’t grab attention by then it won’t be considered further.

The BBC says

All good broadcast stories should hook the attention of the audience in the opening minutes, and we reflect this necessity in our initial assessment of work.

However, let’s be optimistic and presume that the reader wants more. Your script will then be passed to a second reader who reads up to 20-30 page. If they like it a third reader  will read the script in full and prepare a script report. BBC Writersroom staff look at all the reports, create a shortlist and invite promising writers to an interview to discuss how the BBC could help develope their writing career.

This could be a life-changing opportunity – all you have to do is polish that script buried in your computer files or write something from scratch. You weren’t doing anything over Christmas, were you?  There’s lots of information and advice online including sample scripts. You can find it all here.

Here’s wishing you good writing and good luck.

13 comments on “Always wanted to write for TV or Radio? Here’s your chance

  1. Henrietta Watson
    December 8, 2016

    A very informative post. Thanks for sharing!

  3. bridget whelan
    December 8, 2016

    Thanks for re-blogging. Let’s spread the word…

  4. The Story Reading Ape
    December 8, 2016

  5. Stevie Turner
    December 8, 2016

    Writersroom are accepting unsolicited scripts. Thanks to Bridget Whelan for this information.

  6. philipparees
    December 8, 2016

    Initiated an instant re-working of a script/idea long languishing. Just the spur I needed and the first creative new work for many moons.

    • bridget whelan
      December 9, 2016

      Love that when it happens – more power to your writing hand!

  7. Kate McClelland
    December 9, 2016

  8. Robert Kirkendall
    December 9, 2016

    I really admire the way Britain nurtures its writers. We’re on our own in the US.

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      December 9, 2016

      Thanks for coming by – I suspect British writers don’t feel that we are nutured, but perhaps we should.

      Reply
      • Robert Kirkendall
        December 9, 2016

        One of the old Hollywood movie moguls called writers a necessary evil. 😃

