How writers should be treated by Robert A. Heinlen QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

 

typewriter-584696_640There is no way that writers can be tamed and rendered civilized or even cured. The only solution known to science is to provide the patient with an isolation room, where he can endure the acute stages in private and where food can be poked in to him with a stick.

Robert A. Heinlein

5 comments on "How writers should be treated by Robert A. Heinlen QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

  1. The Story Reading Ape
    December 12, 2016

    Reblogged this on Chris The Story Reading Ape's Blog.

    Reply
  2. wendyunsworth
    December 12, 2016

    In fact, we actually dream of being locked away!

    Reply
  3. patriciaruthsusan
    December 12, 2016

    Great, Bridget. Thanks for sharing.🙂 — Suzanne

    Reply
  4. Rae Longest
    December 14, 2016

    Precious! Thanks for passing this on!

    Reply
  5. Robert Kirkendall
    December 15, 2016

    Food and the occasional bottle of Scotch😉

    Reply

This entry was posted on December 11, 2016

