Inspiring pictures for writers – a glorious townscape at sunset

This by Ian Scott Massie who began painting professionally while a student in Durham in the 1970s. He often combines watercolour with unlikely materials such as Indian ink and wax.

Wonder what it’s like walking between the arches of the viaduct…

I found this picture through following Helen Warlow on twitter. She describes herself as a: Book snob, optimist, collector of pretty pottery and colourful artwork. No television,no need for one. Retired bookseller still collecting noble tomes Well fed.
You can follow her too at @HWarlow

 

 

4 comments on “Inspiring pictures for writers – a glorious townscape at sunset

  1. Jennie
    December 30, 2016

    Bridget, this is stunning. So beautiful. Thank you.

    • bridget whelan
      December 30, 2016

      So glad you like it – I love the colours and I’ve always thought that cityscapes can be as beautiful as landscapes.

      • Jennie
        December 30, 2016

        And the certainly are in this masterpiece!

  2. bridget whelan
    December 30, 2016

    Agreed!

