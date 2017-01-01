BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Even in Space there’s a Double Standard …quotes from Carrie Fisher

star-wars-963131_640Movies are dreams! And they work on you subliminally. You can play Leia as capable, independent, sensible, a soldier, a fighter, a woman in control – control being, of course, a lesser word than master. But you can portray a woman who’s a master and get through all the female prejudice if you have her travel in time, if you add a magical quality, if you’re dealing in fairy-tale terms. —In Rolling Stone, 1983

Even in space, there’s a double standard. —On why Princess Leia never got her own lightsaber

  1. russtowne
    January 1, 2017

    I thought Han Solo also only had a blaster.

    • bridget whelan
      January 1, 2017

      I’m no expert but I think you’re right…guess it was in context of the question which I haven’t seen..

