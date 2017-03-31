BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Painting with light – inspiring art for writers

light Karo_Kola_Paris

This is a little different.

The Finnish artist Karri Kola uses light as her medium. This installation “Nordic Elements” was on show at Lumina Light Festival in 2014  in Cascais Portugal. She also produced a spectacular light display this year as part of Finland’s celebration of a centenary of independence on January 1st.  And that’s about all I know. I’m not even sure Karri has one r or two and if she is a ‘she’. I do know that light shows can have extraordinary depth and power and this image only gives us a fraction of the experience. Still, it’s pretty good, isn’t it?

And if you’re stuck with what to write: put yourself on that road. You don’t know what the lights mean except that something is about to happen. Go through the five senses: what can you see, hear, smell, taste, touch? Write down a few words for each sense (and nothing is not an option). Then write for 10 minutes without stopping and see what comes.

 

    Reblogged this on Wind Eggs and commented:
    I love to encourage writers to study art. Study it. Their uses of light and texture can help you improve your own descriptive skills. I love installation art and it never looks the same in photos. If only we could be there.

    Write with light. Light is a metaphor for enlightenment (which, ironically is a metaphor involving light. “Being in light is seeing clearly.”)

This entry was posted on March 31, 2017

