Do you have a week spare at the end of May/beginning of June that you’d like to fill with writing time? I’ve just heard that the rather wonderful French House Party (a stylish, 200-year-old Carcassonne farmhouse) has a couple of rooms left on both writing weeks and it’d be a shame if they were to stay empty. If you can get yourself either to Toulouse or Carcassonne airports a luxurious, relaxed and creative week awaits.I’m tempted myself especially as this is part of France that I’ve always wanted to visit. Lonely Planet describes the fortified town of Carcassonne appearing as though it has come straight from a children’s book.Sadly, the dates just don’t work for me…