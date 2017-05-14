You need a motive to write & a bit of self-delusion…advice from a non-fiction author QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

BRIDGET WHELAN writer

man dreamingThree guidelines from American non-fiction writer Michael Lewis

  1. It’s always good to have a motive to get you in the chair. If your motive is money, find another one.

  2. I took my biggest risk when I walked away from a lucrative job at age twenty-seven to be a writer. I’m glad I was too young to realize what a dumb decision it seemed to be, because it was the right decision for me.

  3. A lot of my best decisions were made in a state of self-delusion. When you’re trying to create a career as a writer, a little delusional thinking goes a long way.

Rad more of what Michael Lewis has to say on Brian Pickings.

  1. toneeoneDr. Anthony Onyachonam Chukuma
    May 14, 2017

    For me non fiction have been my best outing in writing, my books happen every second, every minute, every hour and absolutelly every day of my life as I walk the street, seat in the lecture room and even when I seat in practice my Books are evntually made up from every happenstance in our world, as LIFE happens !!!
    Dr. Anthony Onyachonam Chukuma.
    2017.

    

