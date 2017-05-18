BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Write on Brighton Beach again – another course starts next Tuesday

deckchairs

Here are the details from a bijou art gallery a pebble’s throw from the sea.

Swimming in Words invites you to join a 5 week writing course with acclaimed London-Irish novelist, Bridget Whelan, author of the best-selling Back to Creative Writing School.

What bestselling authors say about the book:

“The creative writing bible” C.S.Quinn, bestselling historical novelist and author of Thief Taker

‘Inspiring, insightful and fun…’ Sarah Rayner, author of One Moment, One Morning officially one of the 21st century’s bestselling books.

“ Full of inspiring, stimulating exercises that will turn your writers’ block into writers’ flood – as your ideas pour onto the page!” Kate Harrison, author of 16 fiction and non-fiction books including The 5:2 Diet

Bridget is also a prize-winning short story writer and her new course is suitable for beginners and emerging writers with some experience. With both a Masters in Creative Writing and a PGCE in teaching, she has lectured on university courses and taught in adult education.

What past students say:                                                        

The exercises are inspiring. So much work and thought goes into them but it never feels heavy. There is a lot of laughter in this class.”  Maria, Advanced Fiction, London

“I’ve been coming to her classes for over three years. There’s always a waiting list. She’s so warm and encouraging. I feel she really pushes my writing on.” Christine,  Brighton

“This was much more than another unit in my degree. Bridget Whelan has been a supportive and approachable lecturer who has helped me to do what I have always wanted to do: write about my family in Ghana.” Comfort, Goldsmiths College

The important stuff

Cost for the 5 weeks is £56/£50, or £15/£12 per week on a drop-in basis (subject to availability if course not full – please ring to check and book before coming).
Tuesday mornings, 10.30 – 12.30 a.m, 23rd May to 13th June.
Arrive by 10.15 to receive complimentary refreshments.

For telephone bookings please call 01273670954 or 07799303045. Alternatively, you can book via the Swimming in Art website on www.swimminginart.com. There is no fee for telephone or online bookings if you book directly through Swimming in Art.

 

Hope to see you there!

