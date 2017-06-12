Make a beeline for this cliché short story competition

I’ve just heard from the organisors of The Stringybark Dog Eat Dog Short Story Award 2017, an Australian competition that welcomes international entries.

They are looking for stories that have a cliché as their title and you must include one reference to that cliché somewhere in the story.

But they DO NOT want a story containing many clichés.

“We hate clichés with a passion but we reckon clichés can inspire some ripper short stories. Can you imagine the content of stories with titles such as:

A Bed of Roses

A Fate Worse than Death

A Hard Man is Good to Find

Behind the Eight Ball

Built Like a Brick Shithouse

The Female of the Species is Deadlier than the Male…”

Word Count up to 1500 words

The Prize value is over $1000 in cash and books. International entries welcome.

Deadline for entries is 16 July 2017. You can find all the details HERE

And here’s a handy list of cliches that might inspre you. CLICHES TO AVOID

Advertisements