Make a beeline for this cliché short story competition

chocolates-171351_640I’ve just heard from the organisors of The Stringybark Dog Eat Dog Short Story Award 2017, an Australian competition that welcomes international entries.

They are looking for stories that have a cliché as their title and you must include one reference to that cliché somewhere in the story.

But they DO NOT want a story containing many clichés.

“We hate clichés with a passion but we reckon clichés can inspire some ripper short stories. Can you imagine the content of stories with titles such as:

A Bed of Roses
A Fate Worse than Death
A Hard Man is Good to Find
Behind the Eight Ball
Built Like a Brick Shithouse
The Female of the Species is Deadlier than the Male…”

Word Count up to 1500 words
The Prize value is over $1000 in cash and books. International entries welcome.
Deadline for entries is 16 July 2017. You can find all the details HERE

And here’s a handy list of cliches that might inspre you. CLICHES TO AVOID

This entry was posted on June 12, 2017

