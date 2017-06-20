BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Stay in a Cornish writers’ retreat – full bursary available for low waged writers

West Cornwall writers retreat

Brisons Veor wants applications from writers for two fully-bursaried places for a week’s residency in 2018 at their centre in west Cornwall. The bursaries (worth £275 each) are open to writers who are low-waged and working towards a collection of poetry or short stories, a novel or a play.

You have to send a sample of your writing with your application: either one chapter of a novel, three poems, a short play or one act of a play, OR a short story. Applicants’ project proposals should be detailed and specific (up to 100 words) and they are asked to explain their financial situation and their need for a bursary (no more than 50 words).

The deadline is 26 August 2017.

The Brisons Veor application form can be downloaded at http://brisonsveor.org.uk/apply/ and emailed toadmin@brisonsveor.org.uk with the words ‘writers’ bursary’ in the subject line.

All applications will be read by the poet Katrina Naomi and a panel of the Brisons Veor trustees.

Successful applicants will be informed by 30 September 2017.

Good luck!

