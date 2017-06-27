Non-Fiction Prize for a Work in Progress
The Biographers’ Club is calling for entries to the 2017 Tony Lothian Prize, which awards £2,000 to an uncommissioned first-time writer working on a biography. Note the word working: you don’t need to have finished it yet.
The competition is sponsored by the Duchess of Buccleuch in memory of her mother, Antonella, Marchioness of Lothian, a writer who, among other things, founded the Women of the Yera lunches at the Savoy.
Entrants should send a proposal (no more than 20 pages) including synopsis, 10-page sample chapter, CV, and notes on the market for the book.
Deadline: Thursday 27 July
Entry fee is £15
Visit the Biographers’ Club for the mandatory entry form and to see what a winning proposal looks like as the submission of the 2016 winner, Sarah Watling, is online to inspire and instruct. And if you need more motivation, note that since winning the competition she has been signed up by a major publisher.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related