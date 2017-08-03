Creative Writing Exercise Number 2 from the Archives
THE BLUE MAN OPENED HIS EYES AND SAID….
I took the photograph in Mill Cove House in Castletownbere, West Cork in 2010. The art gallery and cafe are surrounded by gardens that sweep down to the sea. Sculptures delight and surprise in every corner of the grounds. I’ve just looked it up and found that it was put up for sale in May 2013 for just under a million euro. A dream…
…However, you can buy BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL here
amazon.com
amazon.co.uk
First published on December 5th 2013
