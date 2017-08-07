BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Muse, News and Views

Creative Writing Exercise Number 6 from the Archive

We need to make the most of the summer so today’s exercise is very simple: go outside to write whenever you have the chance.

summer-895943_640

But do it in a way that’s different to previous times. Avoid your favourite coffee shop or if you must go there, don’t sit in your usual seat.

We are such creatures of habit. I know as a creative writing tutor that students tend to sit in the same seat week after week. (And I do too whenever I attend a class.) Of course, as a tutor that makes my life easier as it is a great aid to learning names but one of my jobs is to contrive ways of moving people around, mixing it up a bit and giving the left hand side of the class a chance to talk to those on the right, because who knows a new best  friend might be sitting over there or someone who says something that connects with an idea that has floated around in your mind for awhile and wham! a s story is born.

And doing things differently also applies to how you write. I’ve read a lot of claptrap over the years about how you’re supposed to do it, usually in favour of writing everything out longhand. There was even an argument that the direct connection from the heart to the hand allows for greater creativity while the cold sterility of word processing produces more mechanical results. Double claptrap! We all find a way of writing that first draft that somehow feels right for us, maybe in ways that’s hard to define: if that means purple ink on yellow notepaper sobeit. What works works and there is no ‘should’ about it.

typewriter very old fashionedI am the only one in my family who has never learned how to touch type, despite the fact that I am the only one in my family who has always earned my living through words in some way or other. Yet ‘real’ writing for me has always been typing or word processing. Handwriting seems too ephemeral; too easy to scribble over, ok for notes but not for a proper well-crafted sentence. I know that doesn’t make a lot of sense but that’s the habit I’ve got into so when I write in a cafe or on a train it is because I have my laptop with me.

What I’m suggesting is break the habits that you’ve acquired and see what happens. If you do usually write by hand, discard your notebook (just for this exercise, not completely) and write on sheets of A4 paper stapled together. Or go to a pound shop and buy an old school “exercise book” with lined pages and cheap paper that has the feel of old fashioned blotters. Alternatively, treat yourself to an expensive notebook with thick creamy paper and justify it by committing to  covering every page by the end of the week or by the end of the good weather which ever comes first.

Disrupt your writing routine in some way

Write sitting on a park bench near a playground with squeals of ‘look at me, Mum! Look at me’ in the background; write sitting on a bench near a bus stop or on the side of a busy road where you can smell hot tyres and the remains of a late night takeaway in the gutter. Catch a bus and sit upstairs at the back. And write.

Sit under a sunshade in a pub garden. Pretend you’re waiting for someone and you’re making notes while you wait. Frown frequently at the screen or your notebook as if you were adding up a column of figures, but really you’re writing extraordinary sentences.

dandelion-53800_640

Go into your own garden or sit on your own balcony, carving out half an hour of uninterrupted time for yourself. Focus on something ugly that you can see and write as if it were beautiful.

And if you do all that and can’t think what to write start off with this line: I don’t know what to write…and keep on writing until something comes.

A version of this exercise appeared on August 11 2015

Advertisements

2 comments on “Creative Writing Exercise Number 6 from the Archive

  1. E A M Harris
    August 7, 2017

    I wonder who says word processing is cold. Mine gets sworn at hotly when it second guesses my spelling, and when the words are flowing the keys dance recording all my warm thoughts.

    Reply
  2. Gail
    August 7, 2017

    Hi Bridget, I never miss your tip of the week, albeit ages since I commented. Now you’ve spurred me on again – been so busy getting “Serlah & Company ” published, out on Amazon, that I needed a real change. So, thank you, I’m off to buy a roll of wallpaper to write on. I’ll be back when it’s full. Gail Tucker.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on August 7, 2017 by in Muse and tagged , , , , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p2EeQv-5as

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 5,343 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: