BRIDGET WHELAN writer

August is archive month. Posts from the past

Why we bother with words… the last item from the archive

dogs barkingI’ve discovered that three main theories attempt to explain why language developed.
Supporters of the BOW-WOW theory are convinced that humans first began to communicate by imitating the sound of animals (Grrrrr!) and the natural world around them.
surprise
Those who argue in favour of the DING DONG theory suggest that language began as part of an instinctive response to things and events.
However, those who are behind the YO-HE-HO theory  feel that the motivating force was a desire to co-operate with others to achieve a common goal – in other words, workers uniting. Like it!
teamwork

A version of this article first appeared in April 2013

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on August 31, 2017 by in Muse and tagged , , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p2EeQv-5jB

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 5,377 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: