Why we bother with words… the last item from the archive
I’ve discovered that three main theories attempt to explain why language developed.
Supporters of the BOW-WOW theory are convinced that humans first began to communicate by imitating the sound of animals (Grrrrr!) and the natural world around them.
Those who argue in favour of the DING DONG theory suggest that language began as part of an instinctive response to things and events.
However, those who are behind the YO-HE-HO theory feel that the motivating force was a desire to co-operate with others to achieve a common goal – in other words, workers uniting. Like it!
A version of this article first appeared in April 2013
