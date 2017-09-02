Do you know someone starting school next week?

August is archive month. Posts from the past
It seems to me that as a child (and sometimes as an adult) we can know things without knowing them. I’m thinking about an incident from my own childhood which sounds more traumatic than it was. I was about four and staying on my grandparents’ farm. For weeks everyone (or so it seemed) were talking about the day the butcher would come from town to kill the pig. Later I must have been told that this was the last time it happened: it had already been planned that in the future animals from the family farm would be taken to an abattoir.
I caught the specialness of the day. I was excited and ran around shouting we’re going to kill the pig. The man from town arrived and my mother took my sister and I far enough away so we couldn’t see what was happening. But we could still hear. I hadn’t known that we were going to kill the pig. I understood all the individual words and knew too what was meant when they were put into a sentence, but the knowledge was only skin deep, it hadn’t sunk in.