Once you read a book you care about…QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and readers)

girl-2806276_640Once you have read a book you care about, some part of it is always with you.
Louis L’Amour

What books are always with you? The first book that came into my head was Little Women, read at age 9.

4 comments on “Once you read a book you care about…QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and readers)

  1. Ritu
    October 29, 2017

    I was enamoured by the Virginia Andrews books… My Sweet Audrina especially… don’t know why!

  2. Mira Prabhu
    October 29, 2017

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    I write Spiritual Fiction which clearly does not appeal to the mainstream, for quite often I get messages from those who read my Moksha Trilogy (3 books on enlightenment) that say they loved the read and are re-reading them because they are loaded with spiritual gems. And how happy that makes me! Genuine words of appreciation even from a few are worth more to me that the millions of dollars some mainstream writers earn. Honestly.

  3. Daniel Kemp
    October 29, 2017

    I have several. Winnie-The-Pooh follows me everywhere but so do Crime And Punishment, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and Three Men In a Boat. A psychiatrist may make something of that list.

  4. Glen available
    October 29, 2017

    A book I read 36 years ago at the age of 15 has held a life-long fascination for me. That book was the true crime Vincent Bugliosi penned masterwork HELTER SKELTER (published 1974).

    In a lot of ways I wish I could cite a more ‘happy subject’ book to adore but perhaps that’s in keeping with the idea books that leave a mark pick us equally as much as we pick them.

