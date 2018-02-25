BRIDGET WHELAN writer

August is archive month. Posts from the past

Where Agatha Christie found her plots QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

bathroom-4841_640Years ago I got my plots in the tub, the old-fashioned, rim kind — just sitting there thinking, undisturbed, and lining the rim with apple cores.
Agatha Christie

Advertisements

2 comments on “Where Agatha Christie found her plots QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

  1. Jennie
    February 25, 2018

    Fascinating!

    Reply
  2. Mira Prabhu
    February 25, 2018

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    I get my ideas mainly when I am meditating – but sitting in hot soapy suds in a huge marble bathtub would also be great – that is, if Tiru was not prone to drought….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on February 25, 2018 by in Quotes and tagged , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-5Ju

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 6,154 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl
Advertisements

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: