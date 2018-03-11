BRIDGET WHELAN writer

The power of words QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

same differentWords — so innocent and powerless as they are, as standing in a dictionary, how potent for good and evil they become in the hands of one who knows how to combine them.
Nathaniel Hawthorne

2 comments on "The power of words QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

  bridget whelan
    March 11, 2018

    Thanks for reblogging. I quite like the illustration, do you? It comes from http://pixabay.com/

    Reply

March 11, 2018

