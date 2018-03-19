BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

I’ve been a bit quiet lately…help me to be noiser

shyThis website has been looking rather bare over the last few weeks. You might not have noticed, but my output has dropped to one post per week, the Sunday quotation for writers and people who like quotes. There’s three reasons for that:
1) I’ve been involved with the behind-the-scenes organisation of WRITE BY THE BEACH, the annual Brighton writing conference on the south coast of England which was held on Saturday. More on that tomorrow…
2) After a long dry spell, I’ve been writing again.
3) And I’ve also been thinking. Mainly about social media in general and this website in particular. I’ve also been asking myself such questions as how much time do I invest in it and how much time should I invest? And do I enjoy it?

seagull swarking

The short answer to the last question is yes, I do but I’ve decided to take down my other website At a Gentle Pace. It was a general lifestyle and travel website which was also an online platform for the occasional freelance articles I write. It became a chore in a way this one has never been in the eight years (eight!) I’ve been writing it. However, things that stay the same become stagnant so there will be changes around here. Exactly what shape they will take is still up in the air at the moment and that’s where you come in. It would be an enormous help if you could answer a very short, super-swift survey and that’s true if you are a first time visitor who has just stumbled by or a regular reader.

blue bird

If you leave your email address you could win a paperback copy of Back to Creative Writing School as a thank you.
Ooops there should have been a short survey here but clearly I’ve doone something wrong….hmm I’ll be back to sort it out. (Cheesy grin, backs away…mouthing the word help)

Right, sorted. Here’s the survey…

5 comments on “I’ve been a bit quiet lately…help me to be noiser

  1. ksbeth
    March 19, 2018

    i look forward to it and happy to answer the survey when it’s up )

    Reply
  2. Jennie
    March 19, 2018

    I always enjoy your posts. Happy to take the survey.

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      March 19, 2018

      Thank you Jennie – it should all be fine now and it takes just a few minutes, probably not even as long as that. In fact you’d have probably finished it by now if you hadn’t been made to waste time by reading this comment.

      Reply
      • Jennie
        March 19, 2018

        You’re welcome, Bridget. Off to work. Will do this tonight.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on March 19, 2018 by in News and tagged , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-5Mk

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 6,154 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl
Advertisements

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: