Monthly Creative Events, Jobs and Opportunities June 2018

be here now

This month: Rent A Desk, Making a Living from Writing, Writing & Editing, Inspirational Non Fiction, Work Experience, Editorship, Audience Assistant, Editorial Assistants,
Locations: East London, Somerset,  Birmingham, Berlin or Boston, Yorkshire, UK wide, Worldwide

EVENTS

Making A Living From Writing

A one-day course for writers who are struggling to make a living from writing run by Cat Weatherill.
Further details and to book click on the  Writing West Midlands website
Date: Saturday 9 June 2018, 10:00am – 4:00pm
Location: Birmingham & Midland Institute

Write and Edit a Story in a Weekend

A two-day course designed to get you both writing and editing – suitable for beginners and committed writers. By the end of the course you will have a draft piece of work, and a range of editing skills you’ll be ready to apply to it.
Course fee: Early Bird £195. Full fee £235 (London Lit Lab have one free place on this course available for a writer who would struggle to pay the full fee.)
For further information and to book a place, click here
Date: Weekend of June 16th and 17th, 10am-4pm
Location: Clapton Laundry, East London

OPPORTUNITIES

Rent-a-desk scheme for writers

Hot-desking for writers run by a not-for-profit organisation. A peaceful studio gives ten writers the chance to write free from distractions.
Full membership with access from 8.30-5.30 Monday to Saturday is only £20 a month. And visitors are welcome to rent a desk (when available) at £5 for up to four hours.

Further information and details of how to book a desk are one the The Write Place website
Location: Frome, Somerset
Deadline: ongoing

Chicken Soup for the Soul is an American media company that has been publishing inspirational true stories, written in English, from all over the world since 1993.

“Chicken Soup for the Soul stories are written in the first person and have a beginning, middle and an end. The stories often close with a punch, creating emotion, rather than simply talking about it. Chicken Soup for the Soul stories have heart, but also something extra—an element that makes us all feel more hopeful, more connected, more thankful, more passionate and better about life in general.”

The company publishes approximatedly 12 anthologies a year. Each one contains 101 non fiction stories/poems. Stories must be 1200 words or less.
Payment: $200 one month after publication of the book + ten free copies of the book your story appears in.
They are currently looking for heartwarming stories about Grandparents 
For lots more information visit Chicken Soup for the Soul Website
Deadline: August 31, 2018.

JOBS

Acquisitions Editor – English and American Studies

De Gruyter – the international academic publishing company – is looking for a passionate new team member for their editorial team “Language, Literature & Culture”.
Deadline: ASAP
Location: Berlin or Boston
For more information visit De Gruyter’s Vacancy website

Penguin Audiences Assistant

The Audience Development team for Penguin Random House builds direct relationships with readers, creating content for audiences that bring ideas and stories to life in compelling and contemporary ways. Salary: £23,000
For more information: Penguin
Deadline:  send your CV and cover letter by June 4 2018
Location: London

Editorial Assistant x2 – Emerald Publishing

Emerald Publishing, the IPG Academic and Professional Publisher of the Year, is looking for recent graduates seeking their first role within academic publishing. One role will be working for the Commissioning Editors for Education and Politics, while the second role will be supporting the Business and Management Commissioning Editor.
For more information and to apply visit Emerald’s website
Deadline: June 10 2018
Location: Bingley, Yorkshire
Salary: £17,510 – £23,690

TWO paid internships for recent graduates active in British Muslim communities – Granta Magazine

Six-month full-time paid editorial internships at Granta Books publishing house,
Granta Books Internship includes opportunities to be trained in editorial practice, sales, marketing and publicity
Granta Editorial Internship includes opportunities to be trained in proofreading, copy-editing and publishing best practice
Both are sponsored by The Aziz Foundation and open to people who represent and are active in British Muslim communities. Applicants must be 18 – 24 years old and should have, or be expected to achieve, an upper second class degree or equivalent undergraduate qualification.For more information visit The Aziz Founbdation website
Deadline: 11pm June 24 2018
Location: London

Usborne Academy Week – paid work experience + accommodation

The children’s book publishers are running a special week August 13 – 17 2018 for eight succesful work experience applicants. Applicants must be over 18.
The Usborne Academicians will experience daily life in a range of different departments including editorial, design, marketing, production and rights.
To make this opportunity accessible to people from across the UK, Usborne will provide accommodation in nearby university halls for all 8 Usborne Academicians, along with a one-week Zone 1-2 travel card so they can make the most of what London has to offer while they’re here. They will be paid the London Living Wage for the full 40-hour week.In addition, there will be lunchtime seminars from senior people and one-to-one mentoring sessions to help the academicians decide which area of publishing is right for them.
Deadline: Not on the website yet but if you sign up to the mailing list Usborne will let you know when the details finalised.

NOT A JOB but I’ve found an interesting post on the best way of applying for a job in publishing on  THAT PUBLISHING BLOG  It’s written by someone currently working in the industry.

 

