Monthly Creative Events, Jobs and Opportunities June 2018

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.
Reblogged this on Author Don Massenzio and commented:
Check out this great post from Bridget Whelan’s blog with creative events, jobs and opportunities for June.
Thank you so much for sharing Don
You’re welcome.
Reblogged this on Chris The Story Reading Ape's Blog.
Thank you Chris
Hi Bridget. Thanks for the link to my blog post. It’s incredibly kind and generous of you to post these job notifications for everyone. Wish you nothing but the best :o)
Thank you! You wrote a very interesting post and I’m glad to have the opportunity to share it.