MY BOOKS and other favourite things from The Terrible Tudors to the extraordinary Pablo Picasso by Aylah, aged 7

Aylah 1
What book are you reading right now?
Horrible science

And the one you read before that?

KatyJacqueline Wilson’s Katy
First line: I’m Katy Carr. I’m the eldest.

What book would you save if it was on fire?
Katy because it’s the only book I actually read myself. Other people read to me.

Any others?Terrible TudorsI would save all the Horrible History books too. My favourite one is Terrible Tudors
My favourite historical people are Rosa Parkes, Susan B. Anthony – she’s basically Emmeline Pankhurst but in America – and George Washington Carver who made peanuts famous. I found out about him on the WHO WAS show.
And I like Frida Kahlo. I like her paintings.
The-Art-of-Knowing-Frida-KahloAnd Pablo Picasso’s paintings are extraordinary.

the-weeping-womanAnd I like Louis Armstrong because he changed jazz but I like music from now. I like Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Ed Sheerin. I like rap music too. I like Daddy rapping!

If you were giving a book as a present what book would you choose?
For my grandma I would get a book called What to do with Your Cat’s Hair. For Mummy I would get a Harry Potter book.

AylahFor Daddy I would get a rapping book or Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Because he got it for me and I know he likes it.
I would get a maths book for Uncle Ben because he is intelligent.

6 comments on “MY BOOKS and other favourite things from The Terrible Tudors to the extraordinary Pablo Picasso by Aylah, aged 7

  1. The Story Reading Ape
    August 1, 2018

    Love those Horrible Histories books, Aylah 👍😃😄😂

    Reply
  2. ksbeth
    August 1, 2018

    i can’t wait to read the horrible histories

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      August 1, 2018

      Read them! They would give any child a love of history and most adults learn a lot from them too…

      Reply
  3. First Night Design
    August 1, 2018

    Aylah, you will go far with these excellent choices!

    Reply

This entry was posted on August 1, 2018

