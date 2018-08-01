MY BOOKS and other favourite things from The Terrible Tudors to the extraordinary Pablo Picasso by Aylah, aged 7



What book are you reading right now?

What book are you reading right now? Horrible science

And the one you read before that?



First line: I’m Katy Carr. I’m the eldest.

What book would you save if it was on fire?

Katy because it’s the only book I actually read myself. Other people read to me.

Any others? I would save all the Horrible History books too. My favourite one is I would save all the Horrible History books too. My favourite one is Terrible Tudors

My favourite historical people are Rosa Parkes, Susan B. Anthony – she’s basically Emmeline Pankhurst but in America – and George Washington Carver who made peanuts famous. I found out about him on the WHO WAS show.

And I like Frida Kahlo. I like her paintings.

And Pablo Picasso’s paintings are extraordinary.

And I like Louis Armstrong because he changed jazz but I like music from now. I like Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Ed Sheerin. I like rap music too. I like Daddy rapping!

If you were giving a book as a present what book would you choose?

For my grandma I would get a book called What to do with Your Cat’s Hair. For Mummy I would get a Harry Potter book.

I would get a maths book for Uncle Ben because he is intelligent.

