A selection from Joe Jacobs, a child psychotherapist



What’s the first book you remember reading (or being read to you)?

Kemlo and the Craters of the Moon by E.C. Eliott published in 1955.

What’s the first book that a made a big impact on you?

What book are you reading right now?

Patrick Melrose Volume 1by Edward St Aubyn (Volume 1 contains the first three novels in the semi-autobiographical series)

And the one you read before that?



Borne by Jeff VanderMeer

F rom the blurb: …A Frankenstein for a new age, Borne is a tantalisingly daring glimpse into intelligence beyond human understanding.

We all know burning books is wrong on every level. What contemporary novel (and by contemporary I mean one published in the last 30 years or so) would you put your hand in the fire to save.

The Rings Of Saturn By W.G. Sebald Reviews

“Sebald is the Joyce of the 21st Century” (The Times)

“Most writers, even good ones, write of what can be written. . . . The very greatest write of what cannot be written. . . . I think of Akhmatova and Primo Levi, for example, and of W. G. Sebald” (New York Times)

“The finest book of long-distance mental travel that I’ve ever read” (Jonathan Raban, Times Literary Supplement)

“A desperate intensity of feeling is thrillingly counterpoised by the workings of a wonderfully learned and rigorous mind” (Sunday Times)

“A great, strange and moving work” (James Wood, Guardian)

Synopsis

A Walking tour through the haunted landscapes of the past, in the company of the exiled and the departed. The Rings of Saturn begins as the record of a journey on foot through coastal East Anglia. From Lowestoft to Southwold to Bungay, Sebald’s own story becomes the conductor of evocations of people and cultures past and present: of Chateaubriand, Thomas Browne, Swinburne and Conrad, of fishing fleets, skulls and silkworms.



Same question but this time what classic would you save from the bonfire? (And you can work out your own definition of classic.)

Shakespeare Complete

Favourite non fiction book?

Marriage Of Cadmus and Harmony by Roberto Calasso.

First line:

On a beach in Sidon a bull was aping a lover’s coo. It was Zeus.

“I have no idea whether or not Roberto Calasso is a ‘genius’ but I do know that The Marriage Of Cadmus and Harmony is a perfect work like no other” – Gore Vidal

And a short story that has lived with you ever since you first read it?

The Star by Arthur C Clarke.

First Line:

It is three thousand light years to the Vatican.

You can read the story HERE



Finally, what do you prefer: a real book with pages that move, an ebook, an audio device?

Paper book.

