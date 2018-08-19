BRIDGET WHELAN writer

What you can do to books – Matt Haig QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

It is okay to dog ear pages. It is okay to draw in books. Doodles. Margin notes. Highlights. Books are to be interacted with, argued with, marked, loved. A book belongs to the reader as much as the writer. The reader should let the book know they exist.
Matt Haig

  1. Léa
    August 19, 2018

    “I do love secondhand books that open to the page some previous owner read oftenest. The day Hazlitt came he opened to ‘I hate to read new books’ and I hollered “Comrad” to whoever owned it before me.” – Helene Hanff – 84 Charing Cross Road

This entry was posted on August 19, 2018

