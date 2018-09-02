BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Ghost short story workshop sold out in 24 hours…so we added a new date

Feel a bit flabbergasted about how quickly our Ghost Short Story workshop at the Regency Town House in Hove sold out (but quietly delighted that I found a reason to use the word flabbergasted.)
In just a day we sold every single ticket, so Jill Vigus and I decided to put on another date. Jill is an artist and printmaker and I’m a writer with coming up to 20 year’s experience of lecturing on every form of creative writing from memoir to the stuff that chills to the bone (which sometimes can be the same thing).

Here are the Workshop details:

Ghost Story  Writing Workshop
Saturday October 20
2pm – 5pm
Cost: £25
Places are limited – book HERE

Ghostly chairThe Regency Town House is a perfect location for writers. Built in the 1820s in the heart of Hove, it is now a community museum and heritage centre.

Brunswick squareAs part of the workshop you will taken on a private writer’s tour of 13 Brunswick Square (which isn’t open to the public most of the year) and the basement of Number 10 which offers a real insight into how life used to be lived above and below stairs.
We will work on list poems, micro fiction, create instant books from a collage of ideas and images, and you will go away with a crammed notebook ready to write your own suspense stories and historical fiction. And did I mention there will be cake? Homemade cake made from a Regency recipe (probably).
If you have any questions drop me a line at bridget whelan AT hotmail.co.uk
These workshops are different to anything I’ve worked on before. The combination of place, subject and tutors from two creative disciplines are the perfect storm for tales of the imagination.
Join us and make your readers very, very scared.

September 2, 2018

