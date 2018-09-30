BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Why we can all read Chekhov and learn from him, says Francine prose QUOTES FOR WRITERS

chekhovYou can pick up a volume of Chekhov’s stories and open it anywhere, and, no matter how well or poorly the Russian has been translated, you will probably have a hard time finding a sentence you can’t understand. This is because, as much as any other writer and more than most, Chekhov put such a premium on writing comprehensibly, without flowery language or unnecessary adornment.
Francine Prose

5 comments on "Why we can all read Chekhov and learn from him, says Francine prose QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. Léa
    September 30, 2018

    I believe it was just after the dust began to settle post the big bang the last time I read any Chekhov, thank you Bridget, it’s time…

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      September 30, 2018

      Perhaps it is…I’ve read the short stories (and I’m presuming that is what Francine Prose was talking about) but I have never seen a Chekhov play. Have they fallen out of fashion and they just aren’t performed or televised or is it me?

      Reply
      • Léa
        September 30, 2018

        I’m afraid I don’t keep up with the theatre in the states but here it would, more often, be Molière. Come to think of it, I have seen notices for Chekhov in some of the towns and shall have to pay more attention.

  2. Mira Prabhu
    September 30, 2018

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu.

    Reply

