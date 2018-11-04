BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Why the first draft just won’t do by Leonard Cohen QUOTES FOR WRITERS

My first thoughts are dull, are prejudiced, are poisonous. I find last thought, best thought.
Leonard Cohen

2 comments on “Why the first draft just won’t do by Leonard Cohen QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. ksbeth
    November 4, 2018

    this makes sense to me –

    Reply
  2. Rae Longest
    November 5, 2018

    Good words to remember in life as well as in writing.

    Reply

