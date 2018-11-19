BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Free to enter UK life writing competition

Open to emerging writers living in the UK aged 18 or over, the competition was established by Spread the Word in association with Goldsmiths Writers’ Centre to celebrate and develop life writing in the UK
Life writing is defined as:

intended to be true, is based on a significant portion from the author’s own personal experience. Traditional biographies where the piece is only about the experience of someone else are excluded. Pieces where a writer weaves a significant amount of their own experience in with someone else’s life, or a concept, are welcome.

Prize
£1,500, publication on Spread the Word’s website, an Arvon course, two years’ membership to the Royal Society of Literature and a development meeting with an editor and an agent.
Two highly commended entries will each receive £500 and two mentoring sessions, a development meeting with an editor and an agent, and be published on the Spread the Word website.
Three writers will be shortlisted, and six will be longlisted.
Length 5000 words maximum. No minimum
Closing date: 11.59pm on Friday 1 February 2019
Free to enter

Check out the Life Writing Prize 2019 Rules and the FAQs page here. It’s especially important that you make sure that you fit in with the competition’s definition of an emerging writer

You can enter here.
GOOD LUCK

