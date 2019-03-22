International Historical fiction writing competition that must have a hint of Australia about it
The Stringybark Times Past Short Story Award 2019
Stringybark Publishing invites Australian and international writers to try their hand at writing a historical fiction story. You have to take a particular historical incident and weave a story around it. The story could relate to some real event that was of international significance (the outbreak of the Korean War, for example) or of local historical interest (the election of the first woman councillor to Warabigga Shire Council in 1927). All Stringybark requires is that there is a kernel of truth in what you write about and that the story has a link, no matter how tenuous, to Australia.We have an award pool of over $1000 in cash and books to encourage you in this endeavour as well as publication of the winning and highly commended stories. Word length – 1500 words Closing date – 16 June 2019. International entries are welcome. Click HERE for more details