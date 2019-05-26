Could you give a bad ending to a good character? Kate Atkinson’s views might be a bit unfashionable…QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
The legacy of the fairy story in my brain is that everything will work out. In fiction it would be very hard for me, as a writer, to give a bad ending to a good character, or give a good ending to a bad character. That’s probably not a very postmodern thing to say.
Kate Atkinson
Photo by JJ Jordan on Unsplash
Why not? I prefer reality to fantasy and you don’t have to look far to see it is a common event in some places where young children are not safe in schools… There is an old adage, “Only the good die young.” I’ve seen enough of it so it is believable. I’ve also no doubt that my opinion will be in the minority. C’est la vie!
One of the big questions religious leaders have to address is why do bad things happen to good people. We can inject that level of reality into fiction and call it tragedy, but even then the plot usually has the main character sowing the seeds of their own disaster. Real life is scarily random….
Frighteningly random, yes. I’m waiting for someone to follow in the style of my favorite author, Jonathan Swift – A Modest Proposal, and write about the children in cages along a certain border… I would be first in line for that book…
Oh yes, that satire could be written today. (And I love Swift too, even though as he described himself he was “the most confounded Tory”)
Nobody’s perfect but that is… In America, the Republicans were once the anti-slavery party and the Democrates not. Like everything else in there,,, The only constant in life is change but it would be interesting to see what Swift would have to say today. Thank you Bridget.