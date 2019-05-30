Got an old copy of Harry Potter in your bookcase? Find out how much it is worth….

Only 500 copies of the first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone were printed and 300 of those went to libraries.

To check if you have an ultra valuable rare copy go to page 53. If “1 wand” appears twice in the list of things Harry has to bring to Hogwarts, you could be in the money.

The print line in the front of the book should also read 1 0 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 and the final test is if Joanne Rowling is credited as the author (instead of JK Rowling.) However, those checks are just for the most sought after first edition – other versions of the books could be worth anything from thousands to £20+.

It’s not just The Philosopher’s Stone that is in demand. For example, the second book in the series, The Chamber of Secrets, published in 1998 were printed in small numbers because, hard as it is to believe, it was a slow burn. It took time for word to spread and the Harry Potter series to take off.

Photo by Dulcey Lima on Unsplash