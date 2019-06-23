Advice to young writers from playwright and screenwriter Lilian Hellman QUOTES FOR WRITERS

BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Advice to young writers from playwright and screenwriter Lilian Hellman

They’re fancy talkers about themselves, writers. If I had to give young writers advice, I would say don’t listen to writers talking about writing or themselves.
Lillian Hellman

  1. ksbeth
    June 23, 2019

    great advice

    • bridget whelan
      June 23, 2019

      Bit tongue in cheek? No, Lillian Hellman probably meant it.

      • ksbeth
        June 23, 2019

        I’m sure she did

