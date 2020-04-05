Originality is non-existent – so steal, advises film director Jim Jarmusch QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
Nothing is original. Steal from anywhere that resonates with inspiration or fuels your imagination. Devour old films, new films, music, books, paintings, photographs, poems, dreams, random conversations, architecture, bridges, street signs, trees, clouds, bodies of water, light and shadows. Select only things to steal from that speak directly to your soul. If you do this, your work (and theft) will be authentic. Authenticity is invaluable; originality is non-existent. And don’t bother concealing your thievery – celebrate it if you feel like it. In any case, always remember what Jean-Luc Godard said: “It’s not where you take things from – it’s where you take them to.
Jim Jarmusch, film director. Movie Maker Magazine January 22, 2004
good advice
I like it!
Authenticity is invaluable; originality is non-existent. I love that so much I’ve nicked it!
Thank you for that (and I may nick your comment)