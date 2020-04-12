Reading “…this will be magic, heaven, and salvation. I promise.” Anne Lamott QUOTES FOR WRITERS

BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Books are paper ships, to all the worlds, to ancient Egypt, outer space, eternity, into the childhood of your favorite musician, and — the most precious stunning journey of all — into your own heart, your own family, your own history and future and body.

Out of these flat almost two-dimensional boxes of paper will spring mountains, lions, concerts, galaxies, heroes. You will meet people who have been all but destroyed, who have risen up and will bring you with them. Books and stories are medicine, plaster casts for broken lives and hearts, slings for weakened spirits. And in reading, you will laugh harder than you ever imagined laughing, and this will be magic, heaven, and salvation. I promise.
Anne Lamott in A Velocity of Being: Letters to a Young Reader 
Found in Brain Pickings the inspirational website & newsletter run by Maria Popova

Image by Jorge Guillen from Pixabay

