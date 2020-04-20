BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Lockdown Writing Competition…think short, short, short

The wonderful people at Fish Publishing – who organise some of the best international writing competitions – have come up with a project that tries to capture the strange times we are living through.

Theme – Coronavirus

  • POEMS (max 19 lines)
  • POCKET PROSE (max 100 Words)

Deadline: June 15 2020

Results (you don’t have to wait long): June 30 2020

Anthology Published: July 2020

Haiku and Senryu are a Japanese form of short poetry. Senryu tend to be about human foibles while Haiku tend to be about nature. Traditional Haiku and Senryu consist of 17 syllables, in three lines, 5, 7, and 5.

Many poets do not rigidly adhere to this and nor will we.

Entry Fees: €10 (€3 of every entry to OXFAM)

The prize: Nine pieces (three from each genre) will be published in the Fish Anthology 2020.  Short-listed entries will be published on the Fish web site. so, basically that’s honour and glory and in this instance I don’t think it’s a bad deal. (And it is something to be in a Fish anthology)

Find all the details HERE

Good luck and stay safe.

This entry was posted on April 20, 2020

