Ready to make your messy inner self plain to see? Donald Maass on what storytellers have to do QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
Protagonists and antagonists are fanatics. So are you. Is that scary? Sure, but own that side of yourself and you are less likely to shut it down. I mean who wants to admit, I could kill? Who wants to confess crazy thoughts and tell the truth about irrational love? Who is ready to remove a mask and make the messy inner self plan to see? Then again, why not? That is what storytellers do.
Donald Maass The Emotional Craft of Fiction
Image by Ulrike Mai from Pixabay
I am really enjoying your Back to Creative Writing School. I hope to share a great deal of it when my writing classes meet again in the fall.