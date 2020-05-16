These Are The Hands…if ever there was a book that spoke to our time this is it

Poems written by the people we clap for every Thursday evening

These Are the Hands is a collection of poetry about the NHS written by NHS staff: doctors and nurses at all stages of their careers and the other vital – and far too often low paid – women and men who keep our health service going, cleaners, interpreters and clerical staff.

All Profits go to “NHS Charities Together” – CORVID 19 EMERGENCY FUND and so far it has raised £8,289.42 (as of 8th May 2020)

Other poets have contributed to the book including Roger McGough, Lemn Sissay and Wendy Cope. The title comes from the poem Michael Rosen wrote to mark the 60th anniversary of the NHS.



The very heart of who we are and what we are here for. An exciting and wonderful book

Michael Rosen Michael Rosen has been in hospital since the end of March and his condition was described by his wife on 72nd birthday on 7th May as “still very poorly”.

In the foreword, he described the poems in These Are The Hands as being “full of moments of contact between practitioner and patient, full of the thoughts that often these practitioners can’t share at that point of contact. They let us into the hidden places of their minds in these intimate moments.”

This is the writing wing of the NHS. This is where the open heart surgery is. What a beautiful operation. Read on. Lemn Sissay

How to get your copy

You can buy the paperback for £9.99 (post and packing free) direct from the publishers Fair Acre Press, an independent and award-winning publishing company HERE You can pay by paypal or by debit or credit card

There is an ePub edition available here for £5 with all monies going to the NHS Covid-19 Emergency Fund

There is a kindle edition available on amazon, also £5 with all profits going to NHS Covid-19 Emergency Fund



