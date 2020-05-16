BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

These Are The Hands…if ever there was a book that spoke to our time this is it

Poems written by the people we clap for every Thursday evening

These Are the Hands is a collection of poetry about the NHS written by NHS staff: doctors and nurses at all stages of their careers and the other vital – and far too often low paid – women and men who keep our health service going, cleaners, interpreters and clerical staff.
All Profits go to “NHS Charities Together” – CORVID 19 EMERGENCY FUND and so far it has raised £8,289.42 (as of 8th May 2020)
Other poets have contributed to the book including Roger McGough, Lemn Sissay and Wendy Cope. The title comes from the poem Michael Rosen wrote to mark the 60th anniversary of the NHS.

The very heart of who we are and what we are here for. An exciting and wonderful book
Michael Rosen

Michael Rosen has been in hospital since the end of March and his condition was described by his wife on 72nd birthday on 7th May as “still very poorly”.

In the foreword, he described the poems in These Are The Hands as being “full of moments of contact between practitioner and patient, full of the thoughts that often these practitioners can’t share at that point of contact. They let us into the hidden places of their minds in these intimate moments.”

This is the writing wing of the NHS.

This is where the open heart surgery is.

What a beautiful operation.

Read on.

Lemn Sissay

How to get your copy

You can buy the paperback for £9.99 (post and packing free) direct from the publishers Fair Acre Press, an independent and award-winning publishing company HERE You can pay by paypal or by debit or credit card

There is an ePub edition available here for £5 with all monies going to the NHS Covid-19 Emergency Fund

There is a kindle edition available on amazon, also £5 with all profits going to NHS Covid-19 Emergency Fund


One comment on “These Are The Hands…if ever there was a book that spoke to our time this is it

  1. beth
    May 16, 2020

    this sounds wonderful and so timely

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on May 16, 2020 by in News and tagged , , , , , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-6bj

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,200 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: