START THE WEEK with a Creative Writing Exercise

A very straightforward creative writing exercise …all you have to do is write and keep on writing until you’ve managed to incorporate all the words on the scrabble board. To be fair, it’s unlikely to produce great writing, but it does demand that you’re inventive and imaginative and tenacious – some of the qualities you need as a writer. Think of it as a work out, limbering up for the week ahead.

In case the scrabble board isn’t as clear on your screen as it is on mine. I’ve listed the words below:

Quib Fox Exited

Top Creed Brute

Tear Up Zin

Dunkings Moat Sang

Shank Jay Low

Voted Pine Silly

My Burl Tribe

Afire Hearts

In the past students have taken words out of their usual context and used them as names for characters and undiscovered worlds…Creed Fox, a bible-preaching cut throat sleeping rough on the worst streets of 19th century Dublin perhaps, Pine Afire, the highly addictive and highly toxic compound that increases mathematical ability…you get my drift…

