BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Happy Bloomsday – listen to the definitive recording of Ulysses

 June 16, 1904, the day Joyce and Nora Barnacle, his future wife, had their first date and the day the book’s action takes place.

Ulysses – James Joyce’s 700-page masterpiece – is 100 years old today. June 16th is known throughout the world as Bloomsday, after protagonist Leopold Bloom.

This Bloomsday to celebrate the centenary of the book’s release RTÉ will broadcast a 30-hour dramatisation of the novel in full, beginning at the exact time Bloom’s journey through Dublin begins within the novel: 8am on 16 June. You can listen to it HERE

But if you missed the start — or want to take it at your own pace — the entire production is available via podcast and in 18 manageable chapters HERE

Have I read the great book myself? A tired 30+ year old copy is on my book shelf, it’s spine well and truly broken. I have many times picked it up and read about big Buck Mulligan shaving…and I haven’t got much further. But I started listening to the podcast last night and I am hopeful…

Dublin by Lucas Swinden on Unsplash

2 comments on “Happy Bloomsday – listen to the definitive recording of Ulysses

  1. beth
    June 16, 2020

    thank you for this –

    Reply
  2. bridget whelan
    June 17, 2020

    It’s very special.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on June 16, 2020 by in News and tagged , , , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-6eD

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,198 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: