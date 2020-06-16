Happy Bloomsday – listen to the definitive recording of Ulysses

June 16, 1904, the day Joyce and Nora Barnacle, his future wife, had their first date and the day the book’s action takes place.

Ulysses – James Joyce’s 700-page masterpiece – is 100 years old today. June 16th is known throughout the world as Bloomsday, after protagonist Leopold Bloom.

This Bloomsday to celebrate the centenary of the book’s release RTÉ will broadcast a 30-hour dramatisation of the novel in full, beginning at the exact time Bloom’s journey through Dublin begins within the novel: 8am on 16 June. You can listen to it HERE

But if you missed the start — or want to take it at your own pace — the entire production is available via podcast and in 18 manageable chapters HERE

Have I read the great book myself? A tired 30+ year old copy is on my book shelf, it’s spine well and truly broken. I have many times picked it up and read about big Buck Mulligan shaving…and I haven’t got much further. But I started listening to the podcast last night and I am hopeful…

Dublin by Lucas Swinden on Unsplash