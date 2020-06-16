Happy Bloomsday – listen to the definitive recording of Ulysses

for writers and readers….
Ulysses – James Joyce’s 700-page masterpiece – is 100 years old today. June 16th is known throughout the world as Bloomsday, after protagonist Leopold Bloom.
This Bloomsday to celebrate the centenary of the book’s release RTÉ will broadcast a 30-hour dramatisation of the novel in full, beginning at the exact time Bloom’s journey through Dublin begins within the novel: 8am on 16 June. You can listen to it HERE
But if you missed the start — or want to take it at your own pace — the entire production is available via podcast and in 18 manageable chapters HERE
Have I read the great book myself? A tired 30+ year old copy is on my book shelf, it’s spine well and truly broken. I have many times picked it up and read about big Buck Mulligan shaving…and I haven’t got much further. But I started listening to the podcast last night and I am hopeful…
thank you for this –
It’s very special.