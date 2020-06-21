…Books are patient where we are slow to understand…Carl Sagan QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
Books, purchasable at low cost, permit us to interrogate the past with high accuracy; to tap the wisdom of our species; to understand the point of view of others, and not just those in power; to contemplate — with the best teachers — the insights, painfully extracted from Nature, of the greatest minds that ever were, drawn from the entire planet and from all of our history. They allow people long dead to talk inside our heads. Books can accompany us everywhere. Books are patient where we are slow to understand, allow us to go over the hard parts as many times as we wish, and are never critical of our lapses.
Carl Sagan
Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay
“Books are patient where we are slow to understand…” That’s why I prefer books to movies – you can take your time with them, absorbing the story at your own pace. And the action takes place inside your own head rather than on a screen, so it feels more real.
Thanks for coming by. I like films but there is so much they can’t do even when they are telling the same story as a novel. With film, it’s always the plot upfront – with novels you can play around with back story, and go deeper into a character. And the reader is in control: reading and re-reading at your own pace….