BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Write a story in 10 words or a poem in 10 lines…writing competition

Poets have got off lightly* in this special competition to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Shoreham Wordfest in West Sussex. I mean 10 lines is quite a respectable length for a poem, but prose writers have just 10 words. (yes 10 words!) 
Is it possible? Yes, of course it is…writers can do anything…and it is a wonderful test of your ability to write tight.
The competitions are only open to residents of Sussex (with a special prize for 16-18 year olds), but it’s worth having a go even if you’re not eligible just give your imagination a work out.

Here are some posts I’ve written over the years that you might find useful.
Five Tips for Writing Flash Fiction
What is a Short Story?
The Seven Deadly Sins of Short Story Writing
Did Hemingway Really Write Baby Shoes? The Legend of the Six Word Story

And if you are fortunate enough to live in East or West Sussex here’s more on the Shoreham Wordfest:
The closing date is 1 August.
The top poetry prize is £150 and the plan is for all winners to be invited to read their work at a special evening as part of the annual Wordfest on October 11th (finger crossed).

Find our more HERE 

GOOD LUCK!
* Am I being mean to poets?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on July 24, 2020 by in News and tagged , , , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-6kc

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,154 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: