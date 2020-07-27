Edinburgh International Flash Fiction Competition

You can write about anything you like, but make sure your story it is 250 words or fewer. If it is just one word over the limit it will be disqualified.

The competition, now in its fourth year, is open to writers worldwide and includes prizes of £600, £300 and £150 3rd. The Golden Hare Award is an additional award for writers resident in Scotland and carries a prize of £300.

Entry fee is £6 and the deadline is August 31st.

