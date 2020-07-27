BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Edinburgh International Flash Fiction Competition

You can write about anything you like, but make sure your story it is 250 words or fewer. If it is just one word over the limit it will be disqualified.

Victoria Street, Edinburgh Photo by Alana Harris on Unsplash

The competition, now in its fourth year, is open to writers worldwide and includes prizes of £600, £300 and £150 3rd. The Golden Hare Award is an additional award for writers resident in Scotland and carries a prize of £300.
Entry fee is £6 and the deadline is August 31st.
You will find all the terms and conditions HERE.
Read them carefully and make sure you follow all of them to the letter.

Click HERE for five flash fiction writing exercises that I developed some years ago. They should help you get in the mood for writing tight, very tight. (And you may even get a 250 word story out of one of them.)

Photo by Hannah Olinger on Unsplash

This entry was posted on July 27, 2020

