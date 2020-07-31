BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Finish Your Book – a new guide to help you do just that

There are an awful lot of half-finished novels collecting dust in desk drawers or taking up space on hard drives.
Perhaps a lot of them are truly awful and deserve to be abandoned. They are part of a writer’s apprenticeship and help you learn how to recognise an idea strong enough to survive past Chapter Three or that a string of inventive figures of speech (bet no one has compared a first kiss to a mushroom before!) is not the same as writing a compelling story.

Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay

But.
BUT there are stalled books that deserve to be revived. And this is where Lizzie Enfield’s new guide comes in.

Since I produced a writing guide myself I’ve got picky about other guides. I don’t like the scent of condescension (which I always think of as a 1950s lady-author in a big hat…) or the books that adopt a this-is-easy comic sans tone. And I will refrain from venting about expensive mega bundles of writing prompts – which have a place as fire starters – but pretend to do the same job as exercises which have been designed to develop and demonstrate key elements of the craft of writing.

Here though, is a writing guide that I can recommend with total conviction
It is useful. Lizzie Enfield helps you get it back on track if you’ve lost the plot (so easy to do) and enables you discover the best place to start your story.
It makes you look at your manuscript with new eyes so you’re not telling a story: this happened and then this happened and then this but allows you to make the reader experience it.
It is for everyone at every stage of their writing career from beginner to published novelist. There’s no assumption that you already know the shibboleths of the creative writing world such as narrative arc or inciting incident – everything is explained, clearly and concisely. AND the author says pertinent, interesting things about the mid point of a novel that I’ve read nowhere else and which has sent me running back to the manuscript I’m working on.

I talked about tone being important earlier and Lizzie Enfield is both professional and engaging, like the best kind of mentor. She is also a best selling author and a very experienced creative writing tutor. You can find out more about her and what she’s written on the author Amazon page.

If you’re serious about writing I recommend Finish Your Book: How to complete your half-written novel. And at £4.99 for the paperback I really do believe it’s a bit of a bargain. Click HERE

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on July 31, 2020 by in News and tagged , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-6m0

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,151 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: