Publisher Open days for New Picture Book Writers and Illustrators: Scotland and North of England

Hachette Children’s Group will host two virtual open days to discover new picture book writers and illustrators from the North of England and Scotland.

Image by Francine Sreca from Pixabay

The first virtual open day will be for writers on 12th October and the second one will be for illustrators on 13th October.

The days are open to writers and illustrators over the age of 18 who are living in the North of England (North West, North East and Yorkshire) and Scotland and are previously unpublished in children’s books. Entries must be text or artwork for children.



SUBMIT

Writers: one complete picture book text – maximum 1,000 words

Writer-illustrators: one complete picture book text plus three pieces of their artwork in colour,

Illustrators: three pieces of their picture book portfolio in colour.



All submissions should be emailed as a PDF or Word document to picturebooksubmissions@hachettechildrens.co.uk and Hachette asks entrants to include their name in the file name and also whether they are a writer, illustrator or writer-illustrator. Submissions close on 1st September.

There’s more information in this article in The Bookseller