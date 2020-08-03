BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Publisher Open days for New Picture Book Writers and Illustrators: Scotland and North of England

Hachette Children’s Group will host two virtual open days to discover new picture book writers and illustrators from the North of England and Scotland.

The first virtual open day will be for writers on 12th October and the second one will be for illustrators on 13th October.

The days are open to writers and illustrators over the age of 18 who are living in the North of England (North West, North East and Yorkshire) and Scotland and are previously unpublished in children’s books. Entries must be text or artwork for children.

Writers: one complete picture book text – maximum 1,000 words
Writer-illustrators: one complete picture book text plus three pieces of their artwork in colour,
Illustrators: three pieces of their picture book portfolio in colour.

All submissions should be emailed as a PDF or Word document to picturebooksubmissions@hachettechildrens.co.uk and Hachette asks entrants to include their name in the file name and also whether they are a writer, illustrator or writer-illustrator. Submissions close on 1st September. 

There’s more information in this article in The Bookseller

One comment on “Publisher Open days for New Picture Book Writers and Illustrators: Scotland and North of England

  1. The Story Reading Ape
    August 3, 2020

    Reblogged this on Chris The Story Reading Ape's Blog and commented:
    Here’s a GREAT opportunity for UK Children’s Writers and Illustrators.
    Submissions close on 1st September, so get yours in ASAP.

    Reply

