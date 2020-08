International Poetry Competition with Two Language Categories

The Oxford Brookes 2020 International Poetry Competition for new and established poets has two categories:

Open category (open to all poets aged 18 years and over)

(open to all poets aged 18 years and over) English as an Additional Language (EAL) category (open to all poets aged 18 and over who write in English as an Additional Language)

The winners of each category will receive £1000 and both runners up £200.

The competition deadline is 10pm GMT on Monday 14 September 2020. It costs £5 to submit one poem or £4 per poem for more than three entries. Each poet can enter a maximum of ten poems.

Lots more information HERE