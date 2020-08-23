Getting back to basics with your story – Joanne Harris QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
Keep thinking about what’s most important in your story. Is it a character, an incident, a relationship? Whatever it is, it should feature in your story’s opening. You’re taking the reader on a journey. You should at least hint at where you’re going.
Joanne Harris
Image by 11417994 from Pixabay
© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.