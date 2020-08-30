Don’t waste time trying to perfect your beginning – says novelist Elizabeth Enfield QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
The beginning has to anticipate and reflect what happens in the rest of the book and often you don’t know this until you have reached the end of the first draft. Don’t waste time trying to perfect your beginning. Wait until you have finished a draft.
