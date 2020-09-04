BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Be Paid to Write about Your Own Experiences of Food Poverty in Britain

Jack Monroe, the award winning food writer and anti-poverty campaigner is  putting together a book on austerity and hunger in Britain, focusing on the last ten years.

She and the publishing company involved in the project are commissioning people to write their own stories and/or be interviewed for it. These are paid opportunities.
Jack (@BootstrapCook) wrote on twitter:

It’s really important that these stories are told. It’s both a memoir & a manifesto for change – so I’m also looking to hear from and about people who have made a difference under austerity, supporting and changing lives of people affected by cuts to welfare and services.

For more details, or to pitch your own story email hungerhurtsbook@gmail.com

I understand that speaking up can be frightening, and reliving trauma is difficult. Stories can be anonymised if needed, and sensitive information given will be kept confidential. I hope my credentials in this area and years of campaign work speak for themselves in this regard.

Here’s Jack’s biography taken from her website https://cookingonabootstrap.com/

She has won the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink award (ironically), the Observer Food Monthly Best Food Blog, Marie Claire ‘Woman At The Top’, Red Magazine’s ‘Red Hot Women’, the YMCA Courage & Inspiration Award, the Woman Of The Year Entrepreneur award, the Women Of The Future media award and many more.
She works with Oxfam, the Trussell Trust, Child Poverty Action Group, Plan Zheroes, the Food Chain and many food banks, schools and children’s centres to teach people to cook and eat well on a low income, and campaigns against the causes of poverty and austerity in Britain and abroad

I follow Jack on twitter but I didn’t spot this opportunity. I read about it on freelance writer Sian Meades‘ generous free weekly round up of of writing jobs in newspapers and websites, publishing houses and universities, any where that needs a writer and are willing to pay for his/her services. You can subscribe here: https://mailchi.mp/69d207801f23/freelancewritingjobs

3 comments on “Be Paid to Write about Your Own Experiences of Food Poverty in Britain

  1. beth
    September 4, 2020

    what a great book concept, this one is sure to be interesting

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      September 4, 2020

      It’s a great idea and I love the fact that they are paying contributors. Check out Jack Munroe’s website for amazing recipes.

      Reply
      • beth
        September 4, 2020

        I will!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on September 4, 2020 by in News, Uncategorized and tagged , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-6qo

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,157 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: