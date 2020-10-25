How Reviews Impact on a Writer – Ann Patchett QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
Praise and criticism seem to me to operate exactly on the same level. If you get a great review, it’s really thrilling for about ten minutes. If you get a bad review, it’s really crushing for ten minutes. Either way, you go on.
Ann Patchett
Image by Marcos Renato Silva Antonio from Pixabay
© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.